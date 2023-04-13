Vodafone-Idea might roll out 5G services soon in India

Vodafone-Idea is planning to bring 5G services soon to India. Notably, the company has partnered with Motorola and Xiaomi smartphone companies for its upcoming 5G services. Currently, the telecom operator is providing 2G, 3G, and 4G services in the country.

According to reports, the telecom operator is losing customers every quarter and has lost 1.36 million wireless subscribers. This is the 22nd month in a row when the telecom operator has lost customers and now it has 43.75 million customers on its platform.

Vodafone-Idea 5G Plans

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of Aditya Birla Group, said that the telecom operator is expected to start 5G services soon in the country. This is not the first time when he has said this in an interview; however, he has not shared any timeline.

This development comes soon after when the Government approved conversions of the Rs 16,133 crore interest dues into equity after promoters shared their plans to invest in the company. In addition, promoters have promised to launch 5G services in the country. The equity conversions will allow promoters to infuse funds, which means the telco will survive and there will be no duopoly in the sector.

Meanwhile, leading telecom operators such as Jio and Airtel are launching or expanding their 5G services in new cities, states, and UTIs. Reliance Jio has so far 5G services in 2,345 Cities/Towns and 34 States/UTIs as per the company website, whereas Airtel 5G services are available in more than 500 cities. In fact, Airtel added its 5G Plus services in Ladakh today (Wednesday) and with this launch, all customers will get a chance to enjoy the services and speed, which is 20 to 30 percent higher than the 4G network.

