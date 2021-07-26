Vodafone Idea offers new postpaid plans for enterprise users starting at Rs 299 only

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced new postpaid plans for its enterprise /corporate customers in India. According to Vi, the users will receive a bunch of benefits if they opt for these plans. Vi offers four postpaid plans at a very cheap rate. The plans are Rs 299 plan, Rs 349 plan, Rs 399 plan and Rs 499 plan.

These postpaid plans offer data along with voice calling facility for its customers. Users also get free sms and a bunch of Vi complementary services.

The Rs 299 plan has a validity of 30 days and offers 30GB of data to its users. Other facilities include, unlimited voice calls, 3000 SMS per month and subscription to Vi Movies & TV Classic, Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes and Mobile security.

The Rs 349 enterprise plan offers 40GB of internet data along with unlimited voice calls, and free 3000 SMS per month. Other benefits bundled in the plan are Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Mobile security and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes with the plan.

Rs 399 plan enterprise plan offers a total data of 60GB, unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month. Users will also get the benefits of Mobile security, Location Tracking Solutions, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes with the plan.

The last plan is the Rs 499 plan and offers 100GB of data and unlimited voice calls. Other benefits include 3000 SMS per month and services like Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes. Additionally users also get one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.