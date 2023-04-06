Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 181 Prepaid Plan, Know Plan details

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new plan for its customers in India. The plan is meant for prepaid customers in the country and cost just Rs 181. The best part of the plan is that it is an add-on plan and can be applied on top of the existing Prepaid plan that a user is currently using.

Vodafone Idea 181 plan details

The VI Rs 181 plan offers a validity of 30 days and users get 1 GB of daily data under it. This means that a user gets a total of 30GB of data for a month. Users can use this plan as an add-on to their existing plan.

The validity for the 1GB of data is for a period of 24 hours. After the period of 24 hours, the data validity resets. This means that if you have exhausted your data limit, it will be back only after a fixed time period. This plan was initially spotted by Telecomtalk.

