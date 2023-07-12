Vodafone Idea introduces new Rs 198 and Rs 204 recharge plans in India, Check validity, benefits

Vodafone-Idea has launched two new recharge plans -Rs 198 and Rs 204 in it’s combo/validity category for it’s prepaid users in India. The plans offer talk time balance and data benefits. As a part of this new plan, customers get 500MB of data. However, these plans are limited to some select circles. The telcos might offer it in other circles soon.

Both the newly launched Rs 198 plan and Rs 204 plan has a validity of 30 days.

Let’s check the benefits of the newly launched plans here.

Vodafone Idea Rs 198 recharge pack

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 198 recharge plan comes with 500MB of data and Rs 198 talk time. As mentioned above, the plan has a validity of 30 days. This plan is only available for Mumbai and Gujrat circles users in the country.

Vodafone Idea Rs 204 recharge pack

Meanwhile, the Rs 204 plan of provides a talk time of Rs 204 and 500MB of data balance. The recharge plan has the same validity as the Rs 198 plan, which is 30 days. Only the Vi users in Mumbai and Gujrat circles can get this plan. The plans don’t offer other benefits.

Apart from the Rs 198 and Rs 204 plans, the telecom service provider also launched the Rs 24 and Rs 49 plans.

Vi recently introduced a one-day validity plan which costs Rs 17 in India. The Rs 17 recharge pack is available across the nation. It comes with unlimited data benefits between 12 AM and 6 AM. The telecom giant also offers a similar plan with 7 days of validity, which costs Rs 57. It offers 7 days of validity and unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM.