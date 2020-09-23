Toyota has launched the compact SUV Toyota Urban Cruiser in India after Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh. Delivery of the vehicles will begin in mid-October, said the company.

In terms of variants, Toyota will be providing a total of six options. The base variant starts with Mid-Grade and goes up to Premium Grade AT.

Here are the six options and their prices:

Mid-Grade MT- Rs 8.40 lakh

High-Grade MT- Rs 9.15 lakh

Premium-Grade MT- Rs 9.80 lakh

Mid-Grade AT- Rs 9.80 lakh

High-Grade AT- Rs 10.65 lakh

Premium-Grade AT- Rs 11.30 lakh

There are five colour options available with the Mid and High variants, they are white, silver, grey, orange and blue. Dual-tone colour options are only available with the top-spec Urban Cruiser Premium.

The Urban Cruiser is powered by a K-Series 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in manual transmission and automatic transmission options in three variants of mid, high and premium. The Urban Cruiser comes with a Li-ion battery in the automatic version. This battery will enhance the car’s fuel efficiency and even provide assistance in torque generation.

The Urban Cruiser comes with safety features such as dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution, hill hold control and reverse parking camera with display in audio.

Here’s a list of features you would get from the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

LED headlights,

LED DRLs,

LED tail-lights,

Wheel covers for the 16-inch steel wheels,

A 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth,

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system,

An auto-dimming inside rear view mirror,

Cruise control

Automatic wipers,

Keyless entry and exit

Automatic air-conditioner

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be competing against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Ford ecosport in the same segment.