Toyota Cars get massive discount for June 2021, Get details about the offer here

Toyota is offering great discounts on some of its popular car models for June 2021. Customers can avail exciting benefits and discounts on selected models of Toyota which include Glanza, Yaris and Urban Cruiser. The offers will be available for customers on a new purchase till June 30, 2021.

The details about the offer are as follows:

Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza, which is the company’s premium hatchback, is offered with benefits up to Rs 20,000. Customers can avail a cash discount of Rs 8,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000. An additional corporate discount of Rs 4,000 is also available for users on the purchase.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser gets a discount of Rs 20,000. However, there is no cash discount on the vehicle. Customers do not get any corporate discount on the vehicle either.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris, which is about to get discontinued by the company gets a cash discount up to Rs 50,000. However, the cash discount will vary from dealer to dealer. The exchange bonus offered on the sedan is Rs 25,000. However, customers are not offered any corporate discount on the vehicle.

The other vehicles of Toyota sold in India, like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire do not get any discounts during the June offer.

Note: The price of vehicles keeps on changing from time to time. Please refer the nearest car dealer before purchasing a vehicle.