Tata Nexon EV receives new alloy wheels & other upgrades; Check details

By WCE 6
tata nexon ev new alloy wheels
Picture Credit: Tatamotors

India’s popular automobile brand Tata Motors, has made some upgrades for Nexon EV. The electric vehicle has now been updated in line with the ICE powered Nexon. The upgrades has brought new alloy wheels and updated infotainment system.

The new changes has brought both the button-less and dial-less infotainment system to the Tata Nexon EV.

The EV has a seven-inch display that runs on Tata’s Connect Next OS. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The EV also features the Zconnect (powered by iRA) connected car technology that has over 35 connected car features (powered by iRA) connected car technology including remote start, location tracking, What3Words, vehicle diagnostics and more.

Apart from this, the upgraded Tata Nexon EV now has new 16-inch alloy wheel in the upgraded version of the Tata Nexon EV. The new alloy wheels are offered with the XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variants.

Related News

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric Vehicle Debuts With A Sleek…

The prices for the Nexon EV has not changed and remains in the range of Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

The EV is powered by indigenous high-voltage ZIPTRON technology comprising of IP 67 rated battery pack and motor. It generates 127 bhp and 245 Nm along with a 30.2 kWh battery.

The EV has a mileage of 312 km on a single charge. So it is good for commuting as well as intercity travel plans.

The Nexon EV’s charging times changes based on the type of charging. For example, the SUV can be charged to 80 per cent in 1 hour with fast charging. While, with a standard AC charger, it will take you 8-9 hours to fully charge the EV.

(Source: CarWale)

You might also like
State

Petrol And Diesel price increases in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hrs, Check Fuel rates…

Business

Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Check Rates

Business

CBI books SBI official for causing Rs 7.07 cr loss to bank

Business

Audi e-tron SUV to launch in India soon, expected to bring a revolution in Electric…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.