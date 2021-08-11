Tata Motors launches new XTA+ variant of Harrier and Safari SUV: Check new features

India’s leading automaker Tata Motors has launched the XTA + variants for its two of its popular SUVs — Harrier and Safari. The XTA+ variants of Harrier and Safari comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a panoramic sunroof.

It is being claimed that the new XTA+ variant will make both these SUVs more luxurious.

Price

The Tata Harrier XTA+ is priced at Rs 19.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Harrier XTA+ dark trim costs Rs 19.34 Lakh while the ex-showroom price of Safari XTA+ is Rs 20.08 lakh.

Design and Features

The XTA+ variants of both the SUVs does not include many design updates. The XTA+ variants comes with projector headlamps, dual function LED daytime running lights, R17 alloy wheels and more.

Both the Harrier XTA+ and Safari XTA+ features a 7-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and an 8-speaker audio system and an 8-speaker audio system.

The Harrier XTA+ and Safari XTA+ has also got many other features like push start button, auto headlamp, rain sensing wiper and automatic temperature control.

Keeping in mind the safety of passengers, the new XTA+ variant for both the SUVs has got dual front airbags, advanced ESP, fog lamps and reverse parking camera as standard features.

Apart from this, the Safari XTA+ gets iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Engine

The Harrier XTA+ and Safari XTA+ variant comes powered with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The domestic automaker claims that this will help the company further strengthen its hold in the SUV segment.

Both the Harrier and the new generation Safari are based on the OMEGARC platform derived from Land Rover’s famous D8 architecture and the styling is based on the IMPACT 2.0 design language of Tata Motors.

Vivek Shreevats, Head-Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said that the new variants will be developed keeping in mind the customer requirement of the OEMs and their new Forever Presented according to Philosophy.