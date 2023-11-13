Stock Market updates: Nifty below 19,500, Sensex drops 250 points, Biocon drops 3%

New Delhi: Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday with a notable drop in information technology (IT) and financial stocks. In early trade, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 318.75 points, to open at 64,940.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 index saw a decline of 82.8 points, reaching 19,442.75.

At 9:17 am, the Sensex dropped 267.14 points or 0.41 percent at 64,992.31, and the Nifty was down 70.50 points or 0.36 percent to trade at 19,455.00.

All sectors are trading in red except Nifty Metal and Nifty Energy.

The stocks in focus today are Coal India, ONGC, SAIL, LIC, Biocon, Eicher Motors. Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Grasim are the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.

Yesterday, in the special one-hour “muhurat” trading session on Sunday, both Nifty 50 and Sensex reached three-week highs.