Stock Market: Sensex drops 226 points, Nifty down 60 points; auto, oil & gas under pressure

New Delhi: The Indian stock market opened lower on Friday, with the Sensex down 226.61 points at 64,605.59 and nifty down 60.65 points at 19,341.60. All sectors except power and realty were trading in the red, with auto and oil & gas down 0.5 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading flat.

The biggest grainer on the Nifty 50 index was Power Grid Corp, up 1.10 percent, while the biggest loser was M&M, down 1.86 percent. The best performing sector was Nifty Energy, up 0.13 percent, while the worst performing sector was Nifty Auto, down1.02 percent.

Among the stocks that were hit the hardest in the early trade were DYNPROPP (down 300.50 percent), Spectrum Talent (down 24.05 percent), National Oxygen (down 8.00 percent), Sotac Pharma (down 19.40 percent), and North Eastern (down 3.90 percent).

