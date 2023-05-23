Stock Market today: Sensex up 200 pts, Adani stocks surge up to 10%

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday. The Sensex was up 215 points at the last count, and the Nifty 50 was above 18,392.9. Today, the Sensex is 231 points higher at 62,194.8, while the Nifty 50 is at 18,404.9.

Gains in metal and monetary offers drove the title lists higher; nonetheless, medical care stocks traded in the red. All the Adani Group stocks moved higher, extending gains from the previous sessions.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal surged the most and gained over 3 per cent. The top gaining stocks on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, and Tech Mahindra.

Shares of Adani Enterprises surged over 19 per cent while Adani Ports gained over 5 per cent.

while the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Nestle India, Hero Motorcop, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, and Coal India.

The shares of Shree Cement are up 3.2 per cent at Rs 25,253 per share. While the company reported a 15.3 per cent decline in net profit.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. rose over 2 per cent and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers. The oil refiner reported a rise in fourth-quarter net profit after market hours on Monday.

The Nifty Metal index is up 2.7 per cent or 158.8 points. Barring Jindal Steel and NALCO, which are down 0.3 per cent each, all the other index stocks are trading with gains.

The Indian rupee remained unchanged against the greenback. It ended Monday’s session at 82.83 vs. the US dollar.