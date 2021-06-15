SpiceJet enhances baggage allowance options

By IANS
spicejet baggage allowance
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Amidst Covid pandemic, passenger carrier SpiceJet had enhanced booking as well as baggage allowance options.

Accordingly, under the offer ‘Extra Seat-Extra Baggage’, passengers can avail an additional check-in baggage allowance of 10 kg on booking a private row and 5 kg on booking an extra seat.

“This is a limited period offer available on all direct domestic flights of SpiceJet for booking and travel till June 30, 2021. For passengers who have booked a double seat, baggage allowance will be an additional 5 kg and for those who have booked a private row, the airline will provide them an extra baggage allowance of 10 kg.”

“These allowances are over and above the existing 15 kg which all customers are eligible for while booking a SpiceJet ticket.”

Besides, the company said the offer entitles passengers to enjoy complimentary priority service.

“To enjoy the benefits ‘SpiceJet Extra Seats’ must be booked up to 6 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the flight.”

“Extra seats are subject to availability on a first come first serve basis. It is non-refundable, non-transferrable and is not applicable for group bookings.”

