Sensex rises over 150 pts, Nifty at 19,377; Jio Financial services gains, Adani stocks drop

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices opened higher on Thursday with Sensex rising above 100 points. The BSE Sensex opened at 65,178.33, up 91 points from its previous close, while broader NSE Nifty50 climbed 28 points to trade at 19,375.55.

By 9.30 am, Sensex was trading 47.75 points, or 0.07 per cent lower at 65,039.50, while Nifty50 slipped 20.20 points, or 0.1 per cent to 19,327.25. After a couple of minutes, the indices rose again with Sensex trading 157.06 points, or 0.24 per cent higher at 65,244.31. Meanwhile, Nifty was at 19,377.15 with 29.70 points, or 0.15 per cent up by 9.50 am.

The top gainers of Thursday in the morning session were HCLTech, Hindalco, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Titan, Dr Reddy, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Infosys. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, BPCL, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Britannia, and Tata Consumer registered loses.

Jio Financial was among the top gainers as the stock gained over 4 per cent.