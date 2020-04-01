Sensex today
Sensex opens in red Wednesday Morning

By IANS
Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 29,505.33 points and touched a high of 59,505.98. The Sensex touched a low of 29,107.98 point.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 29,468.49 points.

It is trading at 29,079.86 down by 388.63 points or 1.24 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,584.10A points after closing at 8,597.75 points.

The Nifty is trading at 8,486.80 Apoints in the morning.

