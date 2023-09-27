Sensex drops over 200 pts to trade below 65,700, Nifty in red at 19,610

New Delhi: Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday. The BSE benchmark Sensex opened at 65,925.64, around 20 points dropped, while broader NSE Nifty 50 fell 27.65 points to open at 19,637.05.

By 9.30 am, Sensex was trading 209.24 points, or 0.32 per cent lower at 65,736.23, and Nifty 50 lowered at 54.25 points, or 0.28 per cent to trade at 19,610.45. Nifty Bank too is in the red, hovering around 44,450.

Suzlon, Vedanta, Shree Renuka Sugars, Aditya Birla Fashion, Vaibhav Global, are among the top stocks today. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Titan, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Hindalco, Nestle India, Eicher Motors, and Grasim were the top drag in the morning session.