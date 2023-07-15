Sensex closes at record high of 66000 for the first time in its history

The BSE Sensex gains a high of 502-point which pushed the benchmark index above the 66000 mark for the first time in its history.

Mumbai: The domestic equity indices ended at a record closing high on Friday with boost in IT stocks. The BSE Sensex gains a high of 502-point which pushed the benchmark index above the 66000 mark for the first time in its history.

The 30-share gauge ended at 66060.90 and the broader NSE Nifty rose by 150.75 points or 0.78 per cent as it ended at 19564.50.

During intra-day trades, Sensex rose up to 600.9 points to touch 66159.79 and the Nifty climbed to 19595.35 with by 181.6 points.

The life time high in both the benchmarks was seen after the IT stocks witnessed heavy buying interest.

According to Market circles, the the main reason behind their rally is that the US Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates after July. The Fed will take a pause on rate hikes after lifting rates by 25 bps on July 26 as US inflation eased more than expected last month.

Today’s gains were led by IT majors such as TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro, which ended with strong gains despite muted Q1 earnings. Other major IT stocks such as Tech Mahindra and Infosys reportedly jumped over 4 per cent each.

