Royal Enfield hikes prices of Meteor 350 and Himalayan; Check new costs of the popular bikes

Popular two-wheeler brand Royal Enfield has given its customers a huge shock who were excited with the launch of the new 2021 classic 350 by increasing the price of its bikes.

Royal Enfield’s price hike has given its customers, who were looking forward to buy a bike from the poplar brand during this festive season, a huge blow.

The company has hiked the price of two of its most popular motorcycles — Meteor 350 and Himalayan.

The Meteor 350 is considered more premium than the Classic 350 and has premium features too.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

The price of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball was recorded at Rs 1,92,109 in August. With the price hike, the cost of the bike has gone up to Rs 1,98,537.

On the other hand the price of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar has increased to Rs 2,04,527. Prior to its price hike it’s cost was set at Rs 1,98,099.

The price of Supernova has increased by Rs 6,429, after which its price has now gone up to Rs 2,14,513 from Rs 2,08,084 in August this year.

ROYAL ENFIELD HIMALAYAN (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has increased by Rs 4,589 for the Gravel Grey, Mirage Silver colour schemes. The new cost of the bike is Rs 2,05,784 while its earlier price was set at Rs 2,10,373.

On the other hand, the price of Lake Blue and Rock Red options is now Rs 2,14,118 and the price of Granite Black with Pine Green colour scheme is now Rs 2,17,862.

Meanwhile, the company has started the delivery of the first batch of its new generation 2021 Classic 350 bike. This motorcycles was launched in India on 1st September at an initial ex-showroom price of Rs 1.84 lakh. While the ex-showroom price of its top variant goes up to Rs 2.15 lakh.

As the retro cruiser bike Classic 350 is the best selling model of Royal Enfield in India, the company expects an increase in the demand for the Classic 350 and to have a record sale. The updated Royal Enfield classice 350 come with many changes.