Reliance Jio Rs 866 Plan offers a Swiggy One Lite subscription, check details about it

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan that comes bundled with a Swiggy One Lite subscription. Interested users can recharge with an Rs 866 plan that offers a 3-month subscription to Swiggy One Lite. The other features that are offered in the plan include unlimited 5G data and many more.

Jio Rs 866 Plan details

The plan validity of the Rs 866 plan is 84 days and the total data offered in the plan is 168GB. Users get daily 2GB/ day but should keep in mind that if they exhaust it they get a reduced speed @64 Kbps. The daily SMS limit per day is 100. However, there is no limit on voice calls. Additionally, users get subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Unlimited 5G data is offered to eligible subscribers.

Swiggy One Lite

Swiggy One Lite subscription offered in the plan is a 3-month Swiggy One Lite membership plan. Users can enjoy 10 free deliveries on food orders if they order something above Rs 149. Additionally, they also get 10 free deliveries on food orders above Rs 199. Apart from deliveries, members get up to 30% extra discounts across 20,000+ restaurants over regular offers.

One Lite members will also get 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries over Rs 60.

If you are someone who is quite dependent on food delivery platform Swiggy you can save some bucks by opting for this plan.

