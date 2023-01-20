Prices of petrol and diesel increase by marginal rates in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel in the city of Bhubaneswar have seen minor fluctuation. While petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.19 per litre, diesel has been priced at Rs. 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in the Cuttack have dropped by marginal rates. Petrol has been priced at Rs. 103.42 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs. 94.97 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.