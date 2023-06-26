Planning for a yearly Broadband plan, Check these yearly recharge plans by BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a bunch of broadband plans which will suit a user if he/ she is planning for a yearly plan. We have mentioned some broadband plans of BSNL that are available under Rs 8000 and will give you unlimited access for internet.

We have considered plans under Rs 8000 due to budget constraints.

Fiber Entry

This BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 3948 for 12 months validity. Users get 1 month free service too. So the actual validity is 13 months. The plan offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling. However, the plan is limited to certain cities only and is valid till July 30, 2023.

Fibre Rural HOME WiFi

Under this broadband plan users get up to 30 Mbps internet speed till 1000GB. Post the data limit the speed falls to 4 Mbps. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling. The plan is meant for individual categories only in rural areas. This plan costs Rs 4788 for 12 months. Users get 1 month free service too. So the actual validity of the plan is 13 months.

Fiber Basic

This BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 5988 per year and offers up to 40 Mbps internet speed till 3300 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls (Local + STD), users get unlimited access to local and STD calling. Users get 1 month free subscription with this plan. This makes the plan validity 13 months.

Fiber Basic Plus

Under this broadband plan users get up to 60 Mbps internet speed till 3300GB. Post the data limit the speed falls to 4 Mbps. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling. This broadband plan costs Rs 7188 only for 12 months. Users get 1 month free subscription with this plan. This makes the plan validity 13 months.

Fiber Basic Plus OTT

This BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 7992 per year and offers up to 60 Mbps internet speed till 3300 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls (Local + STD), users get unlimited access to local and STD calling. Users get 1 month free subscription with this plan. This makes the plan validity 13 months. The bonus feature in the plan is the inclusion of OTT benefit. Users get free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar plan.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 3 Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch