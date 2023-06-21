Petrol, Diesel Prices Remains Constant For Capital City Of Odisha

The price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre on Wednesday.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
petrol diesel prices today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remains constant in Bhubaneswar on June 21, 2023. On Wednesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack slightly decreases today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.37 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.93 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.66 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

You might also like
Business

Gold price rises for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on June 21

Business

Air India signed purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft

Business

Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT Bombay

Business

IndiGo places order of 500 Airbus A320 aircraft; purchase agreement signed at Paris…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans