Petrol and diesel prices today remain constant for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant for the second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar in the last 25 hours. On March 14, 2024, the price of petrol has been priced at Rs 103.19 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.76 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have hiked slightly in the last 24 hours. On March 14, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.39 per litre while diesel costs Rs 95.10 per litre.

The rates of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Bhubaneswar: Rs 103.19 per litre

Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre

Chennai: Rs 102.86 per litre

The rates of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Bhubaneswar: Rs 94.76 per litre

Delhi: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Rs 94.24 per litre

Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on March 13