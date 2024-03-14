Petrol and diesel prices today remain constant for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

Business
By Akankshya Mishra
petrol and diesel prices
Image Credits: IANS
0

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant for the second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar in the last 25 hours. On March 14, 2024, the price of petrol has been priced at Rs 103.19 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.76 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have hiked slightly in the last 24 hours. On March 14, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.39 per litre while diesel costs Rs 95.10 per litre.

The rates of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 103.19 per litre
  • Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 102.86 per litre

The rates of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 94.76 per litre
  • Delhi: Rs 89.62 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.76 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 94.27 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 94.24 per litre

Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on March 13

Akankshya Mishra 1573 news 0 comments

Writer by profession and choice. Passionate about sharing information from all around the world. Keen ear for B-Town gossip and a Television buff at heart.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.