fuel price on 9th september
Petrol And Diesel Prices Remains Unchanged For Straight 3 Days In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rates for petrol and diesel remains constant for consecutive three days in capital city Bhubaneswar.

As on Wednesday, petrol was recorded Rs 82.64/L while diesel recorded Rs 79.60/L.

The unongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

Petrol rates in different Metro cities today:

Diesel rates in different Metro cities today

Diesel price on 9th september
