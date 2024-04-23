Petrol and diesel prices: Rates drop slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on April 23

petrol and diesel prices

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have dropped slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 23, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the rates of petrol and diesel have again dropped slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 23, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.24 per litre, while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 92.81 per litre.

Rates of petrol in major cities of Odisha have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in major cities of Odisha have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.64 per litre in Bhubaneswar

