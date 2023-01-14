Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar on January 14

Bhubaneswar: On January 14, 2023, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased. The petrol price has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre . Meanwhile, the diesel price has also dropped in the capital city and has been recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre on Friday.

The price of petrol in Cuttack has increased in the last 24 hours. Petrol in Cuttack is available at a rate of Rs 103.71 per litre. Diesel price has also remained same and is available in the city at Rs. 95.25 per litre.

Thew prices of petrol in the major cities of India, have been recorded at Rs 102.63 per litre in Chennai, Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai.

The diesel prices of the major cities in India have been recorded on January 14, 2023, as follows: Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, Rs 89.62 in Delhi, Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai.