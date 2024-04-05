Petrol and diesel prices decrease marginally in Odisha’s capital city on April 5

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have dropped slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 5, 2024, petrol has been priced at Ra 100.97 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.55 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased marginally in the last 24 hours. On April 5, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.55 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.11 per litre.

Rates of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.55 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Rates Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On April 3