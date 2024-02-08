Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar today; Check latest fuel rates

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have dropped slightly in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On February 08, 2024, petrol is priced at Rs 103.11 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.68 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel has decreased by 0.08 paisa by today that is on Thursday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the petrol rate was recorded at 103.19 per litre whereas diesel was being sold at Rs 94.76 per litre in the city.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours. On February 8, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre while diesel costs Rs 95.10 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre

Chennai: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows: