Petrol and diesel prices hike in Bhubaneswar on February 7; Check fuel rates

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have dropped slightly in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On February 7, 2024, petrol is priced at Rs 103.19 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.76 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel has risen by 9 paisa by today that is on Wednesday.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. On February 7, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.37 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.93 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre

Chennai: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows: