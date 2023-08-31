Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Petrol And Diesel Price Slightly Increased In Bhubaneswar, Cuttack on Aug 31

On August 31, price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.47 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 95.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
fuel rates in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have Increased in Bhubaneswar on August 31, 2023. On Thursday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.47 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 95.03 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack have slightly Increases today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.56 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.12 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.77 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.37 per litre in Chennai.

You might also like

Gold rates increase for 24/22 carat in India on 31th August

Indian stock market opens higher with Sensex at 300 pts

Petrol And Diesel Price Slightly Decreased In Bhubaneswar, Cuttack; Check Rates Here

Gold rates August 30: Rates remain same for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans