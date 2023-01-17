Petrol and diesel price increases by a small margin in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have increased by marginal rates. Petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.19 per litre. The diesel price on January 17 has been recorded at Rs. 94.76 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack city meanwhile have remained same on January 17, 2023. While the petrol price has been recorded at Rs. 103. 54 per litre, diesel price has been recorded at Rs. 95.10 per litre.

The petrol price for today in major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 102.63 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in major cities of India have been recorded at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, Rs 94.27 in Mumbai, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai.