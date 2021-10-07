Mahindra XUV700 booking open in India: Massive 25,000 bookings received in an hour

The Mahindra XUV 700 was perhaps the most awaited SUV in India in 2021. Both the 5-seater and 7-seater variants have been launched in the country. The bookings of the popular SUV have been started by Mahindra from today morning onwards. It was quite astonishing to find out that as many as 25,000 bookings were made in just one hour. The massive bookings in the first hour of first day show the popularity of the XUV700.

Mahindra has informed that the deliveries of the XUV700 will be made in November 2021 by Diwali. Interested buyers can also book test drives from today is some selected cities across India.

If you are interested to purchase the XUV700, you can book the vehicle at company’s official website. (auto.mahindra.com/suv/xuv700).

Mahindra and Mahindra had earlier announced the prices for its XUV700 in India

The XUV 700 is broadly divided into MX series and AdrenoX Series. The base variant of XUV700 (MX series) starts at Rs 11.99 lakh, whereas the top variant (AX series) sells at Rs 22.89 lakh.

The details of the price of the XUV700 variants are as follows:

Variant Price MX Petrol Rs 11.99 lakh MX Diesel Rs 12.49 lakh AX3 Petrol (Manual) Rs 13.99 lakh AX3 Diesel (Manual) Rs 14.59 lakh AX3 Diesel (Manual 7-Seater) Rs 15.19 lakh AX3 Petrol (Automatic) Rs 15.59 lakh AX3 Diesel (Automatic) Rs 16.19 lakh AX5 Petrol (Manual) Rs 14.99 lakh AX5 Diesel (Manual) Rs 15.59 lakh AX5 Petrol (Manual, 7-seater) Rs 15.59 lakh AX5 Diesel (Manual, 7-seater) Rs 16.19 lakh AX5 Petrol (Automatic) Rs 17.19 lakh AX5 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 17.79 lakh AX7 Petrol (Manual) Rs 17.59 lakh AX7 Diesel (Manual) Rs 18.19 lakh AX7 Petrol (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 19.19 lakh AX7 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 19.79 lakh AX7 Diesel (Automatic AWD, 7-seater) Rs 21.09 lakh AX7 Petrol Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 20.99 lakh AX7 Diesel Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater) Rs 21.59 lakh

The AX7 Luxury variant with manual transmission (diesel) is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and the automatic transmission (AWD, diesel) variant is priced at Rs 22.89 lakh.

Some details of the vehicle can be summed under the following heads:

Engine: The XUV 700 gets diesel as well as petrol engine variants. The 2 litre petrol engine generates a power of 200hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel engine offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm.

Interior: The XUV 700 gets a 10.25 inch infotainment system and a support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin gets 6 speaker and an efficient sound system.

Safety modes: The SUV gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Some of the important other features are driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition etc.

The XUV700 is expected to rival SUVs like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus after its launch in Indian market.

Note: All the prices mentioned in the article are all India ex-showroom prices.