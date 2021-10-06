Hyundai offers massive discount up to Rs 50,000 on its cars for October 2021

The impact of Covid-19 in 2021 has adversely affected the automobile sector is India. However, leaving the sour memories back, the automobile business has shown positive growth in recent months. As the country enters festive season, Hyundai is offering great discounts on some of its popular cars.

The discounts given by Hyundai will include cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. The discounts are available for the month of October 2021. Check details about the discount offered on specific models.

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro is perhaps the oldest hatchback offered by the company in India. The second generation of Santro, which was launched in 2018, gets discount up to Rs 40,000. The discount includes a cash discount up to Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. An additional Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange bonus. The price of this hatchback starts at Rs 4.76 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.44 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai’s stylish hatchback Grand i10 NIOS is offered with benefits up to Rs 50,000. The cash discount is Rs 35,000 is offered on the car, while the corporate discount goes up to Rs 5,000. Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange bonus during the purchase of the car. The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is priced between Rs 5.28- Rs 8.50 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai offers a total discount up to Rs 50,000 on the Aura. The discount includes a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and Rs 10,000 as exchange benefits. This sedan also gets Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount. The sedan costs between Rs 5.99- Rs 9.36 lakh.

Hyundai i20

One of the most popular hatchbacks of the company on the India, Hyundai i20 gets total discount up to Rs 40,000. A cash discount up to Rs 25,000 is offered on the car. The popular hatch back also gets a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and exchange offer of Rs 10,000.

The Hyundai i20 hatchback costs between Rs 6.91and Rs 11.40 lakh.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. Interested buyers can purchase the premium electric hatchback till the stocks last. In India the Hyundai Kona is offered in two variants, which costs Rs 23.79 lakh and Rs 23.97 lakh respectively. Even though the electric hatchback does not have a major road presence in the country, it is a great hatch back in terms of performance. A full charge on the Kona provides a range of 452km.

(Note: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom price Bhubaneswar)