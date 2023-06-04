Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL: Best Rs 999 broadband plan with OTT subscription

These days almost every form of entertainment- movies, TV series or sports is available on OTT. If you are someone who is looking for a broadband subscription that can cater to your as well as your family’s needs, we have taken the liberty of suggesting some plans.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and BSNL offer some attractive broadband plans. All three telecom service providers offer Rs 999 plan that is bundled with OTT subscriptions. We have compared all three plans below.

Airtel Rs 999 monthly (Entertainment plan)

The Rs 999 monthly plan is the Entertainment plan and it offers services like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, unlimited internet along with unlimited local/ STD calls. Users get an internet speed of up to 200Mbps. The plan includes Airtel Thanks benefit and it includes Xstream Premium, Apollo services, FASTag as well as Wynk Premium.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 plan (+GST)

The Rs 999 Jio Fiber plan offers users a validity of 30 days with a speed of 150 Mbps (both download and upload). Users are entitled to unlimited data under this plan. Users also get free voice calls, 550+ TV channels, and more than 14 OTT apps including Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji and Amazon Prime Video). JioSaavn app subscription is an additional benefit for music lovers.

BSNL SuperStar PremiumPlus plan

The SuperStar PremiumPlus plan costs just Rs 999 per month and offers up to 150 Mbps till 2000 GB. Post the data limit users get 10 Mbps. Users get unlimited calls to any network. The OTT benefits in the plan include Disney + Hotstar Super Plan, SonyLIV, Hungama, Shemaroo, Lions Gate, Zee5, Voot, and YuppTV.

Out of the three above-mentioned plans, Jio offers the best plan in terms of a wide variety of OTTs. Given the fact that JioCinema is increasing its content variety in recent days and is planning to go at par with Prime Video and Netflix in the future, you have more reasons to opt for it. The runners-up in the above comparison will be the Airtel 999 plan (due to unlimited download and 200Mbps speed).

It is quite unlikely that users will choose Rs 999 plan by BSNL as it has a data limit as well as the least number of OTT subscriptions.