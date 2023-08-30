Indian stock market opens higher with Sensex at 300 pts

In early Wednesday trading, Indian equity markets displayed a positive trend, with gains seen across various sectors. The BSE Sensex index rose by 331 points, or 0.51 percent, reaching 65,407, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 92 points, or 0.48 percent, to 19,435.

Notably, mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed positive momentum, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 0.78 percent and small-cap stocks gaining 1.01 percent.

Key sectors showing notable gains included Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Bank, which outperformed the broader NSE platform with rises of 0.61 percent, 0.78 percent, 0.63 percent, 0.80 percent, and 0.56 percent, respectively.

In terms of individual stock performance, Jio Financial Services emerged as the top gainer in the Nifty pack, surging by 4.99 percent to trade at Rs 231.25. Other notable gainers included Tata Steel, Axis Bank, M&M, and UPL, which gained up to 1.63 percent.

On the flip side, BPCL, PowerGrid, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, and Britannia were among the top laggards during early trade.

Leading the gains on the 30-share BSE index were companies such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Jio Financial, Reliance Industries, M&M, Infosys, L&T, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Furthermore, stocks like Sun Pharma Advanced, Gokaldas Exports, Inox Wind, Raitel, Surya Roshni, TGV Sraac, Bharat Bijlee, and Mahindra Lifespace saw notable surges, ranging from up to 8.45 percent.

In contrast, stocks like Confidence Petroleum, Texmaco Rail, BEML, Fiem Industries, HBL Power, and Hindustan Petroleum experienced declines of up to 3.45 percent.