Hyundai Casper SUV unveiled ahead of its launch, to rival Tata Punch in India

The automobile sector in India is growing at a very rapid speed and SUVs have become a new love for the desi car buyers.

Hyundai Motors has unveiled a new micro-SUV, Hyundai Casper which will be launched very soon. The Hyundai Casper is set to release initially in South Korea. However, the SUV is expected to be available in the other markets after South Korea launch.

Based on the pictures unveiled by the Hyundai, the Casper is expected to match the likes of Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis or Mahindra XUV100 Nxt when it launches in India.

The design of the Hyundai Casper can be seen as a refreshing and distinct. The front section of the vehicle is equipped with circular headlamps. The headlamps are placed in a big grille which has a very unique design. The LED DRLs are located above the circular headlamps and are housed in a black grille. The Hyundai logo is housed between two LED DRLs. A skid plate occupies the bottom of the front section and is placed below the headlamps.

The wheels of the Hyundai Casper has Diamond cut design, while the roof has two rails. The back door handles have been integrated with the pillar, while there is presence of sunroof too.

In terms of engine, the Hyundai Casper is offered in South Korea with a 1.0 litre engine with an option for a turbocharged unit. However, when the SUV launches in India, it is expected to debut with a 1 litre engine or a 1.2 litre petrol engine used in the Grand i10 NIOS.

In terms of dimension, the Hyundai Casper will measure 3595mm in length, 1575mm in height and 1595 mm in width. The wheelbase of the SUV will be 2400mm. The Casper will find its place just below Venue in Hyundai’s hierarchy.

If Hyundai Casper is launched in India, its starting price is expected to hover between Rs 5 lakh- Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Recently Hyundai has launched, i20 N Line premium hatch back in India at an attractive starting price price of Rs 9.84 lakh. The Hyundai i20 N Line is offered in two variants- N6 and N8. Even though the engine of the N Line is same as that of the standard i20, the newer model provides better ride quality and offers a sportier look on the exterior.

The i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine just like the i20. The hatch back offers 120bhp of power and 172Nm of maximum torque. In terms of engine transmission the i20 N Line offers a 6 speed manual transmission (iMT) as well as 7 speed automatic transmission (DCT).