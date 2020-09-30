Pic Credits: Bike Wale

Honda To Launch ‘Highness’ To Counter Royal Enfield’s ‘Bullet’

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Royal Enfield has been the unchallenged leader in its segment of bikes since a long time. Honda has now decided to make a foray into this segment with its new bike, the Honda ‘Highness’.

Though other companies such as Jawa have tried to enter this market their success has been questionable.

The Japanese automobile company Honda has announced that the new ‘Highness’ will compete with Royal Enfield’s ‘Bullet’ in the Indian two wheeler market.

The company recently released a video teaser with the title “Get Ready For A Majestic Launch” and it hinted the two wheeler could be a large-capacity motorcycle.

The Honda Highness is slated to have a 300-350cc engine. It might be priced under the Rs. 2.5 lakh mark.

You might also like
Business

Reliance Retail Receives Investment Of Rs 3,675 Crores From General Atlantic

Technology

1st Apple iPhone 12 batch to reach distributors on October 5: Report

Technology

Google Announces Free Calls For Meet Users Till March 2021

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Stable For Consecutive Two Days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7