Bhubaneswar: The Royal Enfield has been the unchallenged leader in its segment of bikes since a long time. Honda has now decided to make a foray into this segment with its new bike, the Honda ‘Highness’.

Though other companies such as Jawa have tried to enter this market their success has been questionable.

The Japanese automobile company Honda has announced that the new ‘Highness’ will compete with Royal Enfield’s ‘Bullet’ in the Indian two wheeler market.

The company recently released a video teaser with the title “Get Ready For A Majestic Launch” and it hinted the two wheeler could be a large-capacity motorcycle.

The Honda Highness is slated to have a 300-350cc engine. It might be priced under the Rs. 2.5 lakh mark.