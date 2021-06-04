Honda Shine Receives A Price Hike In India, Know The Details Here

The Honda Shine has been one of the highest selling commuter bikes of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd (HMSI) for more than a decade.

However, recently Honda has hiked the price of Shine 125 by Rs 1072. The price hike is applicable for both disc brake variant and the drum brake variant.

After the price hike, the Honda Shine costs Rs 76,346 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc brake variant while the drum brake variant costs Rs 71,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

However, there is no change in the engine or any technical upgrades of the bike.

The Honda Shine 125 is powered by a 124cc engine with a 5-speed gearbox which generates 10.72 bhp power and 11Nm of torque. The bike has a fuel tank of 10.5 litres and an approximate mileage of 55kmpl.

The Honda Shine has been catering the needs of those, who expect performance, efficiency and reliability. The Honda Shine is available for customers in eight colour options of black, grey, two types of red, brown, blue, black with metallic red and black with metallic silver.