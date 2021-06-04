Renault Offers Bumper Discounts On Its Cars For June 2021, Know Details Here

Amid the looming Covid-19 pandemic period in India, automobile manufacturer Renault has offered bumper discounts on its cars. The offers are available for customers for June 2021.

The Renault discount is available for customers in the form of cash discounts, exchange, corporate discounts, loyalty bonus etc.

Renault Duster

The company’s most popular SUV, Renault Duster is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000. However, the RXS variant of the SUV gets an additional cash discount of Rs 30,000.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with corporate discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Renault Triber

The Triber SUV gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Renault Kiger

The newly launched Kiger is provided with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. A loyalty bonus of five years/ 1 lakh kms is also offered to existing Renault owners.

Note: The customers who are interested to purchase Renault cars during this period are advised to get in touch with their nearest Renault dealers.