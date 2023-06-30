Govt of India increased interest rates on some small saving schemes: Details here

Business
By Himanshu 0
India increased interest rates
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The Government of India on Friday issued the office memorandum regarding revision of interest rates for Small Saving Schemes. The letter provides the latest rate of interest on various Small Saving Schemes for the second quarter of financial year 2023-24 starting from 1st July, 2023 and ending on 30th September, 2023.

As per this revised interest rates, the interest rate of one year time deposit has been hiked to 6.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent.

Also the interest rates for 2 years time deposit scheme has been hiked from 6.9 per cent to 7 per cent, while for five-year recurring deposit, the interest rate has been increased from 6.2 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

Must Read

Indian stock market: Nifty trades over 19,100, Sensex hits…

Petrol and diesel prices decreases in capital city of Odisha

Gold price June 30: Rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat decreases…

On the other hand, the interest rates for popular small savings schemes like national saving certificate, public provident fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, unchanged for the next three months, i.e from July 1 till September 30, 2023.

The rates for PPF (7.1 per cent), national saving certificate (7.7 per cent), Kisan Vikas Patra (7.5 per cent), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (8 per cent), monthly income scheme (7.4 per cent) and senior citizen saving scheme (8.2 per cent) have been kept unchanged for the next three months.

Also read: Indian Stock Market: Nifty Trades Over 19,100, Sensex Hits Fresh High

You might also like
Business

Indian stock indices touch fresh highs

Business

Petrol and diesel remains constant in Bhubaneswar on June 29

Business

June 29 Gold price: Rates decrease for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India

Business

BSNL Prepaid: Data Vouchers under Rs 100 that can be really helpful

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans