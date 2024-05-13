CBSE 12th board examination 2024 results announced, here’s where and how to check

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of 12th board examination. To check the results, students can visit https://cbseresults.nic.in/

Notably, 87.98% of students pass the board exams. Passing percentage increased by 0.65% since last year. Meanwhile, girls outshine boys by over 6.40% points as over 91% girls passed the exam.

How to Check:

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.

Look for the section related to exam results on the homepage. It may be labelled as “Results” or “Examination Results”.

Once you’re in the results section, find and click on the link for Class 12th Results for the year 2024.

You might need to enter your roll number, school number, center number, date of birth, or other necessary details as prompted. Make sure to input the correct information.

After entering the required information, submit your details. Your CBSE 12th Result for 2024 should then be displayed on the screen.

Once the result is displayed, take a print of the copy or save it digitally for future reference.

Alternatively, if there’s a specific SMS format provided by CBSE for result checking via text message, you can follow that method by sending the required information to the designated phone number.

It is worth mentioning here that this year pproximately 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for classes 10 and 12 nationwide. The Class 12 examinations took place from February 15 to April 2, 2024 throughout the nation.