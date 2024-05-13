2 drown to death after Indian cargo ship rams into Kerala fishing boat

Thiruvananthapuram: At least two people drowned to death after an Indian general cargo ship Sagar Yuvaraj hit a Kerala fishing boat in the wee hours of Monday.

According to reports, the incident occurred 32 nautical miles away from Chavakadu. Reportedly, the fishing boat with six fishermen had left Ponnai on Friday for deep-sea fishing. However, the cargo ship rammed it on Monday.

Due to the crash, the fishing boat was split into two and those in the cargo ship managed saved four. However, they failed to save two fishermen identified as Abdul Salam and Gafoor.

After receiving information about the incident, Indian Coast Guard and Navy teams reached the spot. The team fished out the bodies.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.