Gold rates remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat on 19th October in India

Today (18th October) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,840 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,810 in India.

gold price in india

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has increased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,950, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,950.

Gold rates in India remains constant for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22 carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,100 Rs 55,100
Mumbai Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950
Chennai Rs 57,910 Rs 55,150
Kolkata Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950
Hyderabad Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950
Bangalore Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950
Visakhapatnam Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950

 

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 69,700 today. Rates have remained same in India as compared to yesterday.

