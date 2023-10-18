Stock Market updates: Sensex falls over 100 pts, Nifty below 19,800

New Delhi: Indian stock markets opened lower on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 161.41 points in early trade to open at 66,266.68, while the Nifty50 dropped below 19,800-mark.

Nifty fell by 36.7 points to 19,774.80.

Meanwhile, the broader BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Sectorally, the Nifty Financial Services fell 0.4 per cent, while the Nifty Media index gained 0.7 per cent.

Shares of Bajaj Finance fell 1.6 per cent after it reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for Q2FY24 at Rs 3,551 crore.

The top gainers on the Nifty were HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITI, Cipla and IRB Infra.