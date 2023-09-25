Gold rates marginally increase for 24 and 22 carat in India on 25rd September

Bhubaneswar: As on 25th September, 2023 the prices of the yellow metal have decreased by Rs 210 in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,840, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,850.

Gold rates have increased in India by Rs 60 in last 24 hours. As on September 25, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,130 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,170 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,940 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,000. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,840 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,850.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,840 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,850. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,070 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,300.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 73,200 in India. The silver rates increased by Rs 1200 in last 24 hours.