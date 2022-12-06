Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat increase marginally for today

As on 6 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,850 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,330.

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold rate in india
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24-carat and 22-carat has increased by Rs 190 in last 24 hours. As on 6 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,850 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,330.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

Related News

Gold rates increases for 24 carat and 22 carat in India in…

Gold rate continues to increase in India, Check the latest…

Gold Price November 5: A surge in rates of gold observed in…

Gold price in India: No significant change in prices for 24…

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,260 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,110 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,600. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,600.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,600 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 160 in last 24 hours.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.