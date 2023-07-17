Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat slightly increases on July 17

Bhubaneswar: As on July 17, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,340 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,350 in India.

The gold rates in India have increased in India in the last 24 hours by Rs 10 (10 grams).

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,000.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,000. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,000, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,927.