Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat remains constant on July 3 in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold rates in India have remained constant in India in the last 24 hours.

As on July 3, 2023 (Monday) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,070 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,150 in India. Rates for 24 carat and 22 carat have not changed (10 grams) in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,100. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 58,850 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,950.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 58,850 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,950. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,350 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,440.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have remained the same. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,850, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,950.