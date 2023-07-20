Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat increases significantly today

As on July 20, 2023, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,760 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,740 in India.

Bhubaneswar: As on July 20, 2023, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,760 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,740 in India.

The gold rates in India have increased in India for the last 24 hours by Rs 320 (10 grams).

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,800 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,650 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,600.

On the other hand, price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,650 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,600. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have increased in the last 24 hours by Rs 550 (10 grams). While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,650, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,600.

