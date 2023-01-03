Gold rates continue to increase for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: As on 3 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,160 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,530. A slight increase (Rs 290) in the rates of 24 carat and 22 carat were observed in India on Tuesday.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,600. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 55,040 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,450. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 55,040 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,450.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,040 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,450 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has decreased by Rs 160 in the last 24 hours.