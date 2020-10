Gold Rate Rises In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Update

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar slightly increased on Monday.

Today, the gold price for 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,220, while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,510.

As on Sunday, the gold prices recorded Rs 51,270 for 24 carat per 10 grams while 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,000.

Gold rate in various important cities of India: